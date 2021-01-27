Kwara’s pioneer Grand Khadi, Justice Orire, dies at 87

The Pioneer Grand Khadi of Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal between 1975 and 1999, retired Justice AbdulKadir Orire (CON), has died.

A statement by the state government, signed by the chief press secretary to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Rafiu Ajakaye, said that the elder statesman passed, on Tuesday evening, at the ripe age of 87.

Governor Abdulrazaq, who said that Kwara State has lost of one of its finest jurists, described Justice Oriire as a founding father, and indeed a national statesman.

“With total submission to the will of Almighty Allaah who is the giver and taker of life, I join all our people in Ilorin and across Kwara and Kogi States to mourn the passing of this exemplary leader who distinguished himself as an erudite legal scholar, researcher, Muslim community leader, and development activist.

“Justice Orire devoted his entire life to scholarship, humanitarian services, propagation of Islam, and inter-religious peace-building in Kwara and Nigeria.

“His roles in the founding of the University of Ilorin and other great institutions stand tall for posterity. Baba would be sorely missed!

“On behalf of my family, the people and government of Kwara State, I commiserate with _Mai Martaba_ the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), and the entire state on this sad yet inevitable development.

“My special commiseration goes to the immediate and extended family of Justice Orire who would carry on the great legacies of the great Islamic leader and jurist. I pray Almighty Allaah to grant Baba al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort the family he left behind.

