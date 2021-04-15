We’re impressed with level of your development, NUC tells FUOYE

THE National Universities Commission (NUC) has given kudos to the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State on the spate of its development within 10 years of establishment.

The university regulatory agency gave the commendation when its accreditation team for the running of Theatre and Media Arts, Sociology as well as Demography and Social Statistics courses visited the university recently.

This was contained in a statement made available by the chief information officer to the university’s vice chancellor, Mr Folusho Ogunmodede, on Tuesday.

He said NUC described FUOYE as the fastest growing among its contemporaries established by the administration of Goodluck Jonathan 10 years ago.

He said NUC was particularly impressed by the state- of- the arts infrastructural projects on ground, especially when considering its short years of existence, adding that the development surpassed the expectation of the team led by a foremost Professor of Theatre Arts in Nigeria, Mr Saint Gbilekaa.

Ogunmodede said NUC gave the accolades through the team leader while addressing the FUOYE’s vice chancellor, Professor Abayomi Fasina and other top management staff of the university shortly after their inspection tour of facilities, including personnel, on the ground in the university.

He quoted NUC, saying: “Having visited your campus before and seen the little beginning in the infrastructural projects you had then, today, we are impressed with the level of improvement on ground. And we want to assure your university of our fairness concerning our mission.”

Responding, FUOYE VC, Professor Abayomi Fasina assured the NUC team that his administration would do everything within its powers to ensure that a few areas of challenges identified including inadequate funding would be addressed with a view to providing more conducive and effective teaching and learning environment for both members of staff and the students.

He said the university is particularly taking steps to augment its Federal Government’s allocation with appreciable Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He listed part of the steps taken to provide many admission opportunities for the teeming population of admission seekers to include creation of Pre-Degree, JUPEB, online and part-time programmes.

“We also have the top-up programmes for HND holders who want to convert to First Degree,” he added.

