Southern Kaduna professors laud FG over granting of license

FORUM of Southern Kaduna professors has commended President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration for the license granted to Nok University Kachia, to operate as a private university in Nigeria.

The forum equally thanked Governor Nasir El’rufai, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission, Professor Adamu Abubakar Rasheed for their support.

In a statement issued and signed by Professor John Gambo Laah for Southern Kaduna professors, the forum commended all the forces that made it a reality.

“We commend the proactive commitments of the Board of Trustees of Nok University led by His Lordship, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and the Project Implementation committee who made sure that deadlines were met and projects were carried out according to plan.

“We salute the foresight of the founder of Nok University Kachia, Dr Anthony Hassan, the Dokajen Jaba, in conceiving the idea of the university and his enthusiasm in ensuring that it becomes a reality.

“We are enormously proud of this accomplishment and we acknowledge this milestone. We hope that this should bring tremendous pride and a strong sense of accomplishment to the founder.

“We are intrigued by the array of courses the National Universities Commission has approved for Nok University to run, which are the most sought-after courses in the sciences.

“These courses, we understand, include; B.Sc. Anatomy, B.Sc. Physiology, B.Sc. Radiography, B.Sc. Health Information Management, B.Sc. Quantity Survey, B.Sc. Architecture, B.Sc. Medical & Lab. Science, B.Sc. Nursing, B.Sc. Microbiology, B.Sc. Biochemistry, B.Sc. Environmental Management, B.Sc. Information Technology, B.Sc. Cyber Security and B.Sc. Computer Science.

“We hereby confirm our individual and collective desire to support Nok University to become an epicentre of learning and research in Nigeria,” the statement declared.

