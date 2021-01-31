We’ll make this 2021 Hajj hitch-free ― NAHCON boss

The chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrillah Olakunle Hassan, has said the board will ensure acceptable and hitch-free Hajj for pilgrims in Nigeria.

Hassan gave this assurance over the weekend while speaking at the sensitisation programme on Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) held at the Oyo state Pilgrims Welfare Board, headquarters in Ibadan

Speaking through the NAHCON South-West Commissioner, Alhaja Basirat Olayinka Akintunde, Hassan noted that “the present Hajj Commission like the past boards is committed to fulfilling its mandate through initiatives and reforms that will engender acceptable hajj for the pilgrims.”

Hassan stressed that the launch of Hajj Savings Scheme was part of the initiatives by the present Hajj commission board at making holy pilgrimage easier for faithful, saying “it is an alternate financial empowerment’ for Nigerians of varying economic categories or status-seeking to make the ‘life-long journey’, in fulfilment of the last, yet, core Islamic pillar.

“The scheme is a partnership initiative and to be run or operated in compliance with Islam Compliance Financial System. In other words, it will be “Sha’riah” or Islamic law compliant. It, therefore, explains the collaboration with Jaiz Bank, an established financial institution based purely on Islamic economic principles.

“Since it is a programme aimed at enhancing and assisting Islamic adherents to fulfil an obligation as commanded by Allah, this sensitization, therefore, becomes imperative, paramount and faith attainment driven,” Hassan added.

He, however, solicited the support of “Ulama” scholars and preachers to help propagate and promote the Hajj Savings Scheme to the generality of the Muslims for their patronage and towards attaining the life-long journey.

