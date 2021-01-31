Apapa gridlock: Sanwo-Olu constitutes special traffic management, enforcement team

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the constitution of a Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team to resolve the traffic gridlock in and around Apapa.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a signed statement, saying the four-member Team comprise Hon. Toyin Fayinka (Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation); Engr Olajide Oduyoye (General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority LASTMA); Hon Sola Giwa (SSA to the Governor on Central Business Districts); and Ayodeji Laurent (SSA to the Governor on Political Security Intelligence).

According to him, the Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring zero tolerance of traffic offenders and a seamless traffic management system specifically designed to restore sanity in and around Apapa, saying the Team was expected to create a cohesive system that would aid the resurgence of business activities and ensure that residents live in a conducive environment devoid of traffic-induced stress.

Omotoso said Governor Sanwo-Olu directed that the area of coverage of the Team’s operations includes: Ikorodu Road to Oshodi – Mile 2 – Apapa, Ikorodu Road – Funsho Williams Avenue (Surulere) – Alaka – Iganmu – SIFAX – Ijora 7up – Apapa and Surulere – Alaka – Eko Bridge – Ijora Olopa – Ijora 7up – Apapa.

ALSO READ: Suspected cultists axe poly student to death in Delta

“Mr Governor said that the area of coverage of the Team’s operations includes: Ikorodu Road to Oshodi – Mile 2 – Apapa, Ikorodu Road – Funsho Williams Avenue (Surulere) – Alaka – Iganmu – SIFAX – Ijora 7up – Apapa and Surulere – Alaka – Eko Bridge – Ijora Olopa – Ijora 7up – Apapa,” the commissioner said.

“With the development, it is expected that traffic within Apapa and its environs will be better managed by a team of dedicated LASTMA, FRSC, Police and Intelligence Service Officers,” he added.

Omotoso said the Governor Sanwo-Olu added that the policemen from Area ‘B’ Police Command would tentatively provide security back-up for the team, pending the announcement of the new security architecture by the state government, disclosing that the governor’s action followed his December 28, 2020 visit to Apapa and his pronouncement on the takeover of traffic management from the Presidential Task Team on the decongestion of Apapa gridlock.

“The head of the new Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team, Hon. Toyin Fayinka (Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation) and other members of the team are expected to work with the designated team of the Inspector-General of Police and collaborate with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu and other members of Law Enforcement Agencies in and around Apapa to ensure the success of the team’s assignment,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE