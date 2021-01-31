Suspected cultists axe poly student to death in Delta

Yet-to-be-identified assailants suspected to be cultists have reportedly axed a male student of the Delta State Polytechnic, Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, to death.

The incident was said to have happened on Saturday evening on campus.

Details of the identity of the deceased and the killing were still scanty as of the time of filing the report but there were speculations that the killing could be cult-related.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident on Sunday evening, said: “It is true. The report is that the girl (girlfriend of deceased) said she and her boyfriend went to settle scores with one lecturer somewhere and as they were coming out of the place, about four people dragged the boyfriend into the bush.

“She was the one that ran to the police to report. When the police got there, whether he was stabbed with an axe and all those things.

“So, police took him to the hospital and doctor confirmed that he was already dead,” the PPRO said.

