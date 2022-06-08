We’ll fix Nigeria’s education, infrastructure if elected ― Kwankwaso

Former Kano State governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has promised to return Nigeria to its pride of place in the comity of nations if he is elected next year as Nigerian president.

Kwankwaso stated this in Abuja, on Tuesday, after delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory FCT affirmed him through voice vote as the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) national convention which was held at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The former Minister of Defence, who gave a brief history of his background, said the time has come for Nigerians to give the NNPP the chance to lead Nigeria into greatness and restore its past glory. He said as a grassroots politician and friend of the talakawas (the downtrodden), he said those in the corridors of power already know that their days are numbered as far as Nigerian politics is concerned.

He said if given the opportunity to lead Nigeria in 2023, he will fix the educational sector saying his achievements in eight years as governor of Kano State speak for him.

He said his administration will always engage with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to chart new courses for education and move the sector forward.

He said as a former Minister of Defence, he will give support to the military and other security agencies by providing them with arms and ammunition to fight insecurity and protect the citizens.

The presidential candidate also promised to provide a good road network across the country and will provide train service that will be affordable to the citizenry.

Another former Kano governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, who described the event as a great day of history said the NNPP has begun a political journey to make Nigeria great again and create a new nation of dreams and hope for the people.

“We sincerely want to bring the desired change to Nigeria and every reasonable Nigerian wants to see the real change.”

“We want a change of progress, development, growth, sincerity of purpose for the development of our youth and make Nigeria great again. We want to provide a leadership that will give hope to the people,” Shekarau said.

