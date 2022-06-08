Assault on officials: AEDC, EFCC resolve differences

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), on Wednesday, said it would no longer press charges against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for assaulting its officials.

A team of the EFCC had on Monday stormed the corporate headquarters of the AEDC in Abuja, and arrested some staff of the Company.

In a statement signed by the management, AEDC said officials of the anti-graft agency had stormed “premises of AEDC without notice or any warrants and violated the rights of law-abiding citizens of this country. Several staff of the company were physically assaulted, unlawfully arrested and arbitrarily detained without cause or justification.”

As a result, it threatened to seek legal redress against the agency for what it described as unprofessional conduct.

However, the DisCo, on Wednesday, said the friction has been resolved following a meeting between senior officials of both organisations and citing misinformation and misunderstanding as a major cause.

“We are pleased to inform the general public that in a swift and positive turn of events, the recent friction between our great company, Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc and the EFCC, has been resolved.

“This was the outcome of a meeting between senior officials of both organizations. A recent incident at our corporate headquarters involving some of our staff and officials of the EFCC on 6 June 2022, was a result of misinformation and misunderstanding.

“Following this high-level engagement, both sides resolved to settle all the issues amicably and forge ahead in the interest of peace and mutual cooperation. In the light of this development, our company AEDC shall not be seeking legal redress.

“We wish to also make clear that as a responsible corporate citizen AEDC will continue to collaborate and cooperate with the EFCC and other law enforcement agencies, in their activities and operations when required to do so,” the statement reads.

