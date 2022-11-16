We’ll beat Tinubu in Lagos just like Osun ― Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Wednesday, expressed confidence that his party will defeat the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Lagos State in next year’s general election just as it did in the last gubernatorial election in Osun State.

He made the prediction at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja while receiving the second leg of the report of the Special Reconciliation Committee for Lagos and Osun chapters of the PDP, headed by Eyitayo Jegede.

Ayu admitted that although PDP’s political outlook in Lagos was dismal before now, the excellent work of the Jegede committee has brightened the electoral fortunes of the party, and placed it on the path of certain victory.

He reiterated his position that the PDP will sweep the forthcoming polls by winning the presidency and clearing at least 25 governorships, including Lagos state.

The party boss said: “Lagos was in very bad shape before now. But because of your excellent reconciliation work, our chances of taking Lagos state have been greatly enhanced. We are now sure of victory. We will take Alausa, and clear the state and National Assembly seats.

“We won in Osun state. And we will repeat the feat in Lagos. I am reiterating my often-stated position that the PDP will win the presidency and at least 25 governorships across the country. And those 25 states include Lagos state. This is why we want all party members to work together.

“We defeated my good friend, the Lion of Bourdilon, H.E. Bola Tinubu, in his home state, Osun. We now want to crown it in Lagos, his state of residence. He is already shouting it: ‘God bless PDP.’ By early next year, we will start celebrating our new 25 governors-elect, Lagos inclusive.”

Praising the work of the committee, Ayu stated: “I do agree with you absolutely that where the leadership of the party is united, it is always possible to have possible results. This has been demonstrated in a number of states already and since we came on board unity of the followership.

“The leaders in Lagos whatever differences they have, they are setting aside these differences, they are coming together for the greater glory of the party. We pray and hope that all leaders in all chapters will come together, will work as one family so that by early next year the PDP will be celebrating at least 25 governors and also be having a big victory party in the Presidential Villa. This will be possible with people like you.”

In his remark earlier, Jegede thanked the party for giving him and other members the privilege to serve the party as peace ambassadors.

He noted: “The second leg of our report, which we present to you today, is a product of extensive consultations with party stalwarts, stakeholders, party elders and candidates. I am happy to say we got the cooperation and input of all of them.

“When we submitted the first leg of our report, I said Osun state was Winnable and Doable. I use this opportunity to congratulate the National Working Committee (NWC) and the people of Osun state for the well-deserved victory in the Osun Guber-election.”

“And thanks to our modest efforts, Lagos looks good too. Lagos PDP is more cohesive today than when we took reconciliation there. And, by God’s grace, PDP will sweep Lagos in February next year. Lagos has never had a PDP governor, but we will change it, Come 2023.”

