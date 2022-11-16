Lady injures NSCDC officer during FCTA demolition

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer attached to FCTA demolition squad was assaulted on Wednesday by a lady during the removal of unplanned structures at Katampe extension area of Abuja by the officials of FCTA.

The officer (name withheld) was wounded in the hand by one of the female victims that was protesting the removal of her structure and launched an attack on anyone in sight.

She was however arrested and taken to Police station at Gwarimpa for interrogation and prosecution, while the affected officer was bleeding was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the Minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah said attacks on the taskforce was unbecoming and must be stopped.

He said the woman that inflicted injury on the officer has been handed over to the Police for a thorough investigation.

“Attack on the taskforce is becoming frequent, the security lady that was bitten by the other woman was very civil, and another woman bite her in the process of doing her job, but we will leave the Police to do their job. She has already been handed over to the Police,” he stated.

On the demolition at Katampe, he said that “we are addressing some security issues around the highbrow Katampe extension district. What we are seeing in this highbrow area is the issue of extreme criminality occasioned by the people in this area.





“Whenever there is security challenge in the area most of the things recovered are traced to these people living under the cashew trees, shanties and we can’t allow them to stand,” he added.