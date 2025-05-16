We’ll take over power in 2027, SDP vows

As the race to the 2027 general election heats up, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has expressed confidence in taking over the reins of power from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and other opposition parties, saying it is leaving no stone unturned to register new members across the country.

The national vice chairman, North Central zonal caucus of the party, Abubakar Dogara, stated this during the SDP North-Central Zonal Caucus meeting, which was held on Thursday in Nasarawa State.

According to the party chieftain, efforts were already underway to increase the number of their members, as he stressed that the SDP has now become the bride of the Nigerian people.

He added that preparations are being made to take over in the 2027 elections, ranging from holding meetings to registering new members and lots more .

He said, “We are holding meetings from zone, national level, ward level, state level and local government levels.

“It’s part of the preparation, and we have been registering new members across the country every now and then.

“Our membership card has always been exhausted at the state level.

“So, we are making preparations to take over leadership of the country come 2027, by the grace of God.

“And I want to believe that SDP is now the bride of the nation.

“Everyone is coming into the SDP, and I want to believe, even you, the media will also be part of the members of the SDP any moment from now.

“It is in this direction that we want to appreciate Honourable Jonathan Gaza, Prince Adewale Adebayo and Honourable Femi Olaniyi Ferrari, the chairman of chairmen for their continued support to the party in the North Central.”

Dogara said one of the resolutions reached at the meeting was that the party would no longer surrender its structures to people but protect its image and members, as he urged Nigerians to join the party and support its candidates to change the country’s narratives.

‘’SDP is the alternative party in Nigeria now. Our message to Nigerians is to come en masse and join the party.

“First of all, support the leadership of the party by abiding to the constitutional provision of the party which says all card carriers of the party must register from the ward to the state and national level which is stipulated in the party’s constitution.

‘’Because the constitution provided that the welfare of the people should be provided and their interests, their security should be provided for.

“So, if the party in government have failed in that aspect, they fail because they are not respecting the provisions of the constitution of the party,” Dogara added.

In his own submission, the chairman of SDP in Benue State, Idoko Idoto, expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious in 2027 in Benue State and other parts of the country.

“Well, SDP has 100% chance in Benue State. In the time past, SDP once ruled Benue State as and we had a governor.

“This is not the first time. And there are elections that SDP have showcased themselves and will produce credible candidates.

“So come 2027, I assure you, SDP is coming with full force.

“SDP is going to take over Benue State. SDP is going to take over the whole senatorial districts.

“And I bet you, the House of Representatives and the State Assembly will not be left out,” he said.

