APC, PDP, LP, others involved in coalition to unseat Tinubu — Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has revealed that the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and other political parties are in a coalition aimed at unseating President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja during a visit by stakeholders from Kogi East Senatorial District, led by former Kogi State Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba.

He explained that the coalition formed by the various political parties was to present a united front to unseat the current administration led by President Tinubu.

Addressing the worsening insecurity in the country, Atiku said, “I want you to understand that it is up to us.

“You are leaders of your various communities. We have a coalition. All the major political parties are involved.

“In this coalition — the APC, PDP, Labour Party — all of us are involved. That is the way to go in confronting such an incompetent and inefficient government.”

Recall that former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, recently dumped the APC and is now aligning with the ongoing coalition plots as a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Similarly, a former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, also defected from the APC, citing broken promises and poor governance.

However, amidst coalition plots to unseat APC-led government in 2027, a wave of defections has hit the major party, PDP, recently the defections of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; his predecessor and Atiku’s running mate in 2023, Ifeanyi Okowa and the entire party structure in the state. Likewise, several lawmakers at both chambers of the National Assembly recently defected from the PDP, aligning with the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Tribune Online reports that the three senators from Kebbi State, on Tuesday, officially dumped the PDP on the floor of the Senate, reducing the numbers of opposition senators to 30 in the Nigerian Senate.

