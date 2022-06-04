We will sanction Tinubu for insulting Buhari ― Adamu, APC National Chairman
National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said former Lagos State Governor and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will face sanctions for his outburst in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital while meeting with delegates.
Tinubu at the session with the party faithful which had Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun in attendance narrated how he laboured to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence as the APC presidential candidate in 2014.
Tinubu lamented that seven years after, he has been shortchanged.
Speaking with journalists on Saturday at the party national secretariat, Senator Adamu said the former Lagos State Governor insulted President Muhammadu Buhari and described that his action as unbecoming and insulting.
He did not however elaborate on the nature of the sanction awaiting Tinubu.
