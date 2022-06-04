Kwara Police warn officers against indiscriminate phone, laptop checking

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Kwara Police warn officers against indiscriminate phone, laptop checking, Police rescue twin daughters, Security agencies embark on 'show of force' in Kwara, bank kidnapped children in Ilorin

Kwara State Police Command has warned its officers and men against indiscriminate checking of telephone handsets and laptops of youths in the streets or in both public and private vehicles, describing the act as unethical.

In a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, on behalf of the state commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, in Ilorin on Saturday, the command told the officers to desist forthwith or else severe consequences await such deviant policemen.

“The command stands firmly against the indiscriminate stopping of youths in both private and public transportation and on the streets for the purpose of checking for incriminating information and eventual harassment and extortion by some policemen on field duties.

“The CP has sufficiently warned policemen in such unethical habits to desist forthwith or else severe consequences await such officers.

“To ensure strict compliance with this directive, Kwara Police Command’s special monitoring team has been set up and detailed to be on the lookout for deviant officers.

“Therefore, members of the public are advised to insist on being taken to the nearest police station in the event of any policeman requesting they submit their phone sets or laptops for search.


“Further to this directive, homeowners or tenants are also advised to demand search warrants authenticating the search of such dwelling places before the exercise is allowed. This is to forestall reports of indiscriminate ingress into homes and offices by policemen and imposters alike on the excuse of searching and arrest of criminal elements,” the statement read.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kwara Police warn officers…    Kwara Police warn officers…

Do you need easy access to Dollars? Earn thousands of Dollars from the US Stock options business and get paid in Dollars weekly. Those that invested $500 in a company called Microsoft got back $750 plus their initial investment 150%= $1250 profit, we help our clients achieve this every week. Click here to ask for proof.

You might also like
Latest News

Police deny report of 13 kidnapped children in Ilorin

Latest News

Teenager docked for alleged phone theft in examination hall

Latest News

Student to spend 3 months in jail for stealing phone

Latest News

Woman hides phone inside soup to beat prison officials in Ogun

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More