Kwara Police warn officers against indiscriminate phone, laptop checking

Kwara State Police Command has warned its officers and men against indiscriminate checking of telephone handsets and laptops of youths in the streets or in both public and private vehicles, describing the act as unethical.

In a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, on behalf of the state commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, in Ilorin on Saturday, the command told the officers to desist forthwith or else severe consequences await such deviant policemen.

“The command stands firmly against the indiscriminate stopping of youths in both private and public transportation and on the streets for the purpose of checking for incriminating information and eventual harassment and extortion by some policemen on field duties.

“The CP has sufficiently warned policemen in such unethical habits to desist forthwith or else severe consequences await such officers.

“To ensure strict compliance with this directive, Kwara Police Command’s special monitoring team has been set up and detailed to be on the lookout for deviant officers.

“Therefore, members of the public are advised to insist on being taken to the nearest police station in the event of any policeman requesting they submit their phone sets or laptops for search.





“Further to this directive, homeowners or tenants are also advised to demand search warrants authenticating the search of such dwelling places before the exercise is allowed. This is to forestall reports of indiscriminate ingress into homes and offices by policemen and imposters alike on the excuse of searching and arrest of criminal elements,” the statement read.

