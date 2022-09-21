We will continue to occupy Nigeria until ASUU calls off strike, NANS declares

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has reiterated that its members will continue to occupy strategic points across the country until the strike action by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is called off and students return to the classrooms.

The reiteration was made by the Assistant Secretary General of NANS Zone E, Comrade Amtai Ali Saidu and Mallam Ibrahim Ibrahim the Chairman of Gombe State NANS Stakeholders while addressing a press conference in Gombe on Wednesday.

According to the Zonal leadership of the National Association Of Nigerian Student NANS Zone E (North-East ),

“Following the seven-month stand-off between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has made known its intentions to halt operations at all international airports in the country”.

NANS stated that “The four-days closure of highways and expressways was a success, which is why we decided to stop international travel beginning on Monday, September 19, 2022, so that the bourgeois and the government would experience the suffering that students had gone through for the previous seven months”.

The NANS North East leader added that “The airports would be occupied and remain closed until the strike is called off. We want to let the world know about the pains and anguish students are going through.”

“Nigerian students whose parents create the commonwealth cannot continue to be suffering at home while the few who gain from our sweats and blood have their kids abroad jollying and flexing”, it declared.

The NANS further declared that, “We will, by this statement, not beg again. As we were directed by the National President of NANS, Comrade Umar Usman Barambu to mobilize all students to shut down the country. No Education! No Movement!”

The Zonal leadership then appreciated the Governor of Gombe State, Alh Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for his tremendous contributions to the development of Education in Gombe State in the past 3 years.

It also stated that despite the long seven months of the strike, the Governor has been paying the salary of Gombe State University workers saying, “He is indeed a leader.”

“We also appreciate the efforts of Gombe Department of State Security Service (DSS) for the organization effort for always standing with Nigerian students”, it concluded.

