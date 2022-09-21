Oyo records 751 road accidents, 351 deaths, 9 suicide cases in 9 months

Oyo State has a total record of 751 road accidents, 351 deaths and nine suicide cases in 9 months (January-September 2022)

The State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams rolled out the statistics in a brief chat with newsmen in Ibadan on Wednesday.

The Commissioner of Police in his submission said 223 out of the recorded accident cases were fatal, 305 serious and 223 were minor.

He added that a total number of 351 lives were lost to the accident that occurred at various locations in the state while 351 persons were critically injured.

CP Adebowale attributed the increasing rate of accidents on the state roads to overspeeding, reckless driving and driving against traffic.

Other factors mentioned by the Commissioner of Police include; aggressive driving, burst tyres while in motion and brake failures.

Aside from the recorded numbers of carnage on the state roads, CP Adebowale said the state has a total record of nine suicide cases in the past four months.

The Commissioner of Police disclosed that out of the recorded nine suicide cases, five of the victims have been confirmed dead, three are under investigation and the remaining one is yet to be confirmed.

Adebowale who expressed concern over the recorded incident called on the religious leaders, traditional rulers and family heads in the state to live up to their billings by devising means of changing the mindset of the younger ones through proper doctrine and counsel.

In another development, the State Police Command has hinted at its plan to commence stop and search of motorcycles by its personnel in all the 33 local government areas of the State.

The Commissioner of Police while keeping the general public abreast of the development said this policy of stop and search became imperative in order to checkmate the activities of armed robbers, bandits and others that operate with the use of motorbikes.

Adebowale, therefore, called on the general public to cooperate with the police in order to flush out criminals from their various hideouts in the state.

