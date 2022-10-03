We remain focused on filling the void in brand reporting —ME

THE management of Marketing Edge has assured that the marketing publication is unwavering in its determination at providing robust reportage of the nation’s integrated marketing communications (IMC) ecosystem.

The publication’s publisher/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. John Ajayi, reiterated the commitment at the 10th edition of the Marketing Edge Brands & Advertising Awards of Excellence, held recently, in Lagos.

Ajayi argued that the key reason the publication decided to play in that space, more than one decade ago, was to give prominence, through robust reportage, to the nation’s advertising space, hitherto, left largely under-reported.

He expressed delight that since taking up the task, the publication had been able to up the ante in brand journalism, and celebrate practitioners and brands, hardly given recognition, despite their contributions to the nation’s economic growth and development.

“Before our arrival in the market, the marketing and advertising industry was largely under-reported, and practitioners, hardly known or recognized for their efforts at national economic growth and developments.

“As a matter of fact, there was more or less a complete lack of knowledge about this new genre of journalism as regards brands and advertising reporting,” he stated.

Ajayi explained that the Summit, tagged: ‘Technological Explosion in the Digital Age: Imperative for the Marketing Communications Industry’ was aimed at providing the opportunity to understand new developments, influencing marketing communication in the digital age.

This, he stated, would go a long way in creating relationships, strengthening the effectiveness of brand- building, and allowing industry practitioners to share knowledge that would help businesses to grow.

“Technologies such as the internet, mobile phones, social media, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, and now metaverse are greatly impacting the way brands communicate with prospective customers,”he stated.

The Marketing Edge’s boss however argued that with access to many sources of information and an interest in digital interaction, consumers now collect more product information on their own, thereby making it imperative for practitioners to be in tune with this trend.

