50 farmers feared dead in Zamfara boat accident

AS the country celebrated its 62nd independence anniversary on Saturday, bodies of 15 farmers died in a boat mishap were reportedly recovered in Gwamtamu village of Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The incident reportedly occurred when the farmers were trying to harvest their crops from a flooded farmland.

The farmers numbering over 50, were said to be in 12 canoes paddling round to harvest their maize when the canoes capsized as a result of heavy rainfall and strong wind.

“There were about 50 farmers inside the canoes and majority of them fell from the canoe inside the water. As of Saturday, only 15 bodies had been recovered while many were still missing,” a source further revealed.

As of the time of filing this report, a search team had been mobilised to the scene and are currently trying to recover more bodies.

When contacted, police image-maker, DSP Usman Abdullahi, said the state police command is yet to be briefed on the incident.

He, however, said as soon as the command receives detailed information about the incident, he will make it known.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity, Economic Downturn: Buhari’s Wife Begs Nigerians

WIFE of the president, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has apologised to Nigerians over the security situation in the country in the last seven years and the prevailing economic situation which have made life difficult for Nigerians…

The Only Route Left Is Printing Of Currency And Naira Will Become Worthless —Ex-SGF, Falae

In this interview by HAKEEM GBADAMOSI, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chieftain of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Olu Falae, speaks on 62 years of Nigeria as an independent country…

Abuja Court Voids Oyetola’s Nomination As Osun APC Governorship Candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday declared as null and void actions taken by the defunct Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC)…