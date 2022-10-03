2022 National Advertising Conference: ARCON to recognise ‘industry-compliant’ companies

IN a bid to encourage advertising practitioners to keep to industry advertising standards, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has announced plan to recognize companies and brands that have distinguished themselves in the area of compliance, with the Advertising Standards Panel (ASP) Award, at this year’s edition of the National Advertising Conference.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee and President of the Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria,(EXMAN), Mr. Tunji Adeyinka, made the disclosure, in Lagos, recently, at a media briefing, witnessed by heads of industry sectoral groups, to intimate the public of the forthcoming three-day event.

He stated that the ASP Award will be part of the Gala Nite, planned to draw the curtains on the second edition of the conference, scheduled for Abuja, between November 29 and December 1, this year.

According to him, the conference tagged “The Marketing Communications Industry: New Trends, Challenges & Prospects”, will feature industry giants and stakeholders, who will engage in intellectual discourse and conversations, aimed at repositioning the advertising industry for growth.

He explained that the decision of the industry’s apex regulatory body to put together the conference in 2019, stemmed from the need to provide a platform where stakeholders and practitioners and businesses in the advertising ecosystem, could converge and discuss industry-related issues.

Adeyinka added that this year’s edition of the conference will have its thematic focus woven around critical areas of growth, inclusivity and partnership among the stakeholders in fostering mutual understanding and equitable relationship, fundamental to the advancement of the advertising landscape.

“The conference has been designed to bring together the three pillars of the industry, the advertisers, marketing agencies and the media and strengthening all of that is the regulator that facilitates and ensures that the industry can grow”, he stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Committee’s Head of the Marketing Team, Bassey Uduak, explained that the committee is already in talks with some airlines, hotels, and companies with the plans of forging some partnerships that will enable it organize the conference smoothly.

One of the incentives the committee intends to give to participants, he added, is the ‘early bird’ discount for the few individuals that make pay their registration fee early enough.

In his welcome address, the Director General of ARCON, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo described the conference as part of the council’s efforts at further stimulating the industry, intellectually.

