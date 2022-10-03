Embrace sustainable manufacturing, NBC charges manufacturers

NIGERIAN Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., has urged stakeholders in the manufacturing sector to embrace sustainable manufacturing across their operations as a tool to mitigate the impact of climate change in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 3rd edition of the annual NBC Stakeholders Forum tagged, ‘Combating Climate Change Through Resource Efficiency’, held in Lagos, recently, the company’s Managing Director Mr. Matthieu Seguin, explained that the event was aimed at exploring opportunities to co-creating sustainable solutions to the challenges of climate change.

He stated that the workshop was a follow-up to the series of investments the company had made by towards sustainable manufacturing to achieve its set target of Net Zero emissions by the year 2040.

“Our commitment to the environment is total. However, we recognize that the goals we have set for ourselves are by no means easy. We therefore need all our stakeholders on board with us on this journey to make the desired change that will positively impact the environment and make a difference,” Seguin added.

In his remarks, the Minister of Environment, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi, commended the contributions of the Coca-Cola System towards environmental sustainability, particularly its ambitious targets to achieve net zero carbon emissionsacross its operations by the year 2040.

The minister, who was represented by Director General of the National Council on Climate Change, Dr. Salisu Dahiru, noted that the company had blazed the trail in its commitment to environment sustainability; adding that its 2040 target is ten years ahead of several others, including that of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“For Nigeria, the target for net zero is to be achieved by 2060 and for NBC to come up with these ambitious targets means a lot of investment and changes in its technology, approach, and resource utilisation,” he stated.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE