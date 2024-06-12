Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Wednesday, disclosed that his administration planned to pay f N70,000 minimum wage three years ago when the telltale signs began to show that the economy was going in the wrong direction.

He made the disclosure when the Editorial Board of Tell Magazine presented him with the Award for Exceptional Courage in Leadership, at the Government House in Benin.

Obaseki said that the state made the plans for the increase in minimum wage when he started raising the alarm on the excessive borrowings by the Federal Government to meet its statutory obligations.

“We are able to pay the N70,000 minimum wage because we planned ahead in the last three years because we knew a day like this would come.

“Thank God that we have been vindicated today, as our sincerity has helped us prevail over every situation.

“We see prospects for a better economy and transparent government in Edo State because of the institutional reforms we have introduced to better manage the State”, he said

The governor noted that his administration has planned trajectory growth for the state, adding that “For the next few months that are left for our administration, we will finish strong.

“We will finish all that we have started. This week, I will set up my transition team that will aggregate and document for the next administration all our achievements, projects and undertakings for our administration.”

