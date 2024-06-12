The former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism of Kogi State, Hon. Ugbede Paul Ebije, has heartily congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, and the citizens of the state and the country at large on a remarkable Democracy Day.

The Hon. Commissioner, in his message made available to newsmen on Wednesday during the celebration of Democracy Day, called on the citizens to be patriotic, law-abiding, and loving to one another irrespective of their political, ethnic, and religious differences, imploring them to shun politics of bigotry and come together as one.

Speaking further, he emphasised that Nigeria might not be where it ought to be today, but it will get there, stressing that it will take time to build.

He further urged them to throw their support behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our heroes past have made a lot of sacrifices that have made Nigeria where it is today. Though we may not be where we want to be today, we are surely getting there; therefore, we must not allow the labour of our heroes in the past to be in vain.

“All hands must be on deck as patriotic citizens to build a better and more enviable Nigeria that other countries in the world would emulate,” Hon. Ebije said.

The former Commissioner equally called on the presidency to look into the issue of the minimum wage because things are quite expensive in the market and civil servants can’t feed properly.

He also described democracy as one of the important systems of government, as it is the government of the people by the people and for the people, Ebije said.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE