We need foreign intervention to tackle insecurity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government should as a urgently seek foreign help to tackle the protracted problems of insecurity besieging the nation. There is the need to save the precious lives and property of innocent Nigerians who are seriously endangered.

This has become imperative because Nigerians no longer live in peace, progress and harmony. The government should declare a state of emergency on insecurity in order to tackle the problem with all the seriousness it deserves.

The hydra-headed problem of insecurity, corruption and economic degradation has overwhelmed the APC Federal Government, particularly insecurity and the only viable option now is to seek foreign assistance.

No doubt, this APC administration has failed Nigerians woefully and has nothing more to further offer the nation than to seek help and prepare for the next general election.

Bandits and terrorists have overwhelmed this administration. There are kidnappings, killings, maiming of innocent citizens, collection of outrageous ransom from the families of the victims with an irritating audacity as though we have no government in place. We wake up daily to hear news of our youths, women and citizens being raped, kidnapped, maimed and killed and our government behaves as though all is well.

While the country is in a state of war with the bandits, our students have been out of school for over five months. This is unacceptable to Nigerians. The military expects to be lauded for shirking their responsibilities to adequately protect Nigerians. We are not sure if we have any armed or security forces anymore. It›s like our sovereignty as a nation has been eroded.

The insecurity situation in the country has worsened to the extent that bandits and terrorists now threaten to kidnap the President and serving state governors. They were so emboldened to attack the advance security team of the president during the Salah period, which was never heard of.

This calls for an urgent drastic action to save the nation from total destruction by declaring a state of emergency on insecurity. The genuine question to ask now is whether we still have a patriotic Nigerian Army and if our National Assembly is on the side of Nigerians.

Chief Adesunbo Onitiri,

Lagos.

