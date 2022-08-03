PTAD commences implementation of pension adjustment for Civil Service Pensioners

AS part of its efforts to sanitise and enthrone corrupt free administration and management of pension in Nigeria; the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), has formally commenced the directorate’s planned placement of pensioners who have enjoyed excess payment of monthly pension to their accurate pension.

According to a press statement signed by MrOlugbengaAjayi, Head, Corporate Communications of PTAD and made available to journalists in Abuja, the move is as a result of the outcome of the expanded computation project and revalidation of pensioner’s career documents embarked on by the Directorate in 2020 for the Civil Service Pension Department.

The statement went on to say “A total of 14,836 pensioners were being overpaid monthly pensions based on the payroll inherited by PTAD.

“In June 2022, the Executive Secretary of PTAD, DrChiomaEjikeme and the management team of PTAD held a meeting with the Executive members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) and the Federal Civil Service Pensioners Branch (FCSPB) to inform the Unions of the Directorate’s plan to properly place pensioners in the Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD) who were being overpaid on their accurate monthly pension.

“At the end of the meeting, both parties agreed that the affected pensioners will be contacted and informed of the Directorate’s plan to properly place them on the right monthly pension from the month of July 2022, while the modalities to recover the over-payment will be worked out in due course. The letters to affected pensioners have since been dispatched.

“The Monthly pensions of 14,825 pensioners have been adjusted to reflect their appropriate computed monthly pension.”

