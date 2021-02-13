We need divine intervention to solve herders problem to avert breach of peace, Bauchi Emir declares

As the issue of the herders continues to dominate discussions looking for the best solution, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu has declared that it is only divine intervention that can save the country from impending danger.

The Emir who was speaking in his Palace on Saturday called on Nigerians irrespective of religious Affiliations to stand up and go to God for divine intervention which he believes will solve the problem.

Receiving the Yoruba community residents in the state, the Emir said that Nigerians are in one way or the other related through various means, therefore, severing such relationship will be very difficult.

He, however, called on political office holders to watch their utterances on the issue in order to let it escalate beyond what it is now stressing that peaceful coexistence is the most essential thing to do in the country.

Rilwanu Adamu then called on the Yoruba community to continue to live in peace and harmony with their host communities because according to him, “you have become part of the place you are, you have married and given out your daughters in marriage, you are therefore part of here.”

Earlier, the Ọba Yoruba of Bauchi, Tirimisiyu Adegoke appealed to the Emir to mobilize his colleagues across the country on the need to preach peace and peaceful coexistence among the different segments of the country.

Tirimisiyu Adegoke told the Emir that the Yoruba community residents in the state are law-abiding citizens who are earning legitimately in the state, therefore, will not do anything to breach the peace.

He then used the visit to present to the Emir, the newly constituted leadership of the community following the death of the former President.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…We need divine intervention We need divine intervention

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..We need divine intervention We need divine intervention

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE