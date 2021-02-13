Sokoto NUJ boycotts government activities

Sokoto State chapter of Correspondent Chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), has announced the total boycotting of all state government activities.

This is contained in a statement signed by the chairman and secretary of the chapel in the state, Habibu Harisu and Ankeli Emmanuel respectively after the emergency Congress of the union held on Saturday.

According to the statement, “Following harassment and molestation of members of the Correspondents’ Chapel at the Government House, Sokoto on Friday 12/02/2021 by Security Personnel, members have resolved to boycott all Government activities in the state.

“The chapel wishes to also state that it’s members are barred from using Press Releases issued from the government, any group, individuals, organisations and politicians who do not deem it fit to invite them to their functions.

“This unanimous decision was taken after an extraordinary congress held on Saturday, 13/2/2021.”

The statement further condemned in strong terms, the unwarranted attitude of Security Agents at the Government House for threatening lives of harmless Journalists who are out to do their primary duties.

The Chapel, therefore, calls on Heads of Security Agencies in the State to sensitize their personnel on Media/Security relationship.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Sokoto correspondent chapel Sokoto correspondent chapel

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Sokoto correspondent chapel Sokoto correspondent chapel

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE