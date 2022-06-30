‘We have zero tolerance for prostitution, cultism, exam practices in Oko Poly’

Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Dr Francisca Nwafulugo, has charged the newly admitted students of the institution to be worthy in character and learning so as to uphold the values of the institution, adding that the polytechnic has zero tolerance for cultism, prostitution and allied social vices.

Dr Nwafulugo gave the charge at the 38th matriculation ceremony of the polytechnic held at the institution’s permanent site, on Saturday last week.

Nwafulugo expressed delight that the new students made the school their choice, assuring them that her administration had never compromised on excellence and quality.

Describing the institution as a citadel of academic excellence that had weathered the storm through creativity and innovation, the rector noted that its dexterity in the art of re-invention and re-tooling had engendered a revolutionary and transfomational education system which had made the school a competitive institution of learning.

She reminded the students that the school had zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice, prostitution and other social vices that could mar their future, urging them to study hard in order to transform their lives, their families and society at large.

Some of the matriculants including Miss Dorothy Orji and Chimdalu Okoye said they were happy to be given opportunity to study in the institution, and promised to abide by the rules and regulations of the polytechnic.