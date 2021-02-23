We have limitations to tackle kidnapping, bandits attacks ― Niger governor

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has said that the state governors have limitations to tackle the menace of kidnapping and banditry attacks ravaging the country.

He added that the states have no control of the army, navy, air force and even the Nigeria Police Force in combating the security challenges.

Abubakar Sani Bello stated this on Tuesday when he played host to some five state governors who represented the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and paid him a courtesy call at the Government House Minna.

He advocated for synergy between Federal and state governments in order to save the nation from collapsing.

The governors led by the chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, his deputy and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; the chairman, Northern State Governors’ Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr Simon Along, his Kwara State counterpart, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and Governor of Nassarawa State, Abdullahi Sule respectively.

According to Bello, this could be achieved through adequate intelligence gathering which would help to proffer lasting solution to the prevailing security challenges confronting the country.

He said, “We need to impress it on the authority at the centre to do the needful. We are aware that we as state governors have limitations when it comes to controlling the army, navy, air force and even the police. There is the need for federal authority to work with state governments for immediate action on this menace.”

The governor stated further that the recent kidnap of passengers of the Niger Stare Transport Authority and students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of the state have brought the issue of insecurity to the front burner.

Recalling how a similar situation occurred in Katsina State, late last year he warned that “With recent developments if nothing is done, only God knows where next we will be.”

Earlier, Dr Fayemi said the governors came to give moral support to the state in the face of the challenges confronting it.

He stated that those behind the acts were out to destroy Nigeria while urging Nigerians to remain united to fight back to save the nation from the plans of the masterminds.

The Ekiti State governor assured Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and the people of the state of the commitment of the 36 state governors to stand with the state until the challenges were finally resolved.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…