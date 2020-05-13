We have been proactive in tackling COVID-19 ― Oyetola

Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday said the proactive measures taken by his administration had helped in combating coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

He attributed the successes recorded in the fight against the pandemic to the holistic approach that the state government launched against the virus.

The governor maintained that the state would have been seriously ravaged if not for the government’s strong conviction to prioritise the health sector on assumption of office.

Oyetola made this disclosure while receiving members of the national delegation of the Osogbo Grammar School Alumni Association, at the Governor’s Office, State Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo.

Tribune Online reports that members of the alumni association, which include wife of the governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola had come to donate the sum of N2million to support the state government’s efforts in curbing the pandemic.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi, said the state had no case of community transmission, adding that all the confirmed cases were imported.

Oyetola maintained that his administration had put in place the required facilities to prevent the spread of the virus, adding that no effort would be spared to stamp out COVID-19 from the state.

While commending members of the Osogbo Grammar School alumni association for the kind gesture, he said the cash donation would serve as a motivation for others

Oyetola said: “It gladdens my heart when I heard that the alumni association wanted to support the state. I was glad because it shows that people are not leaving the fight against the deadly disease to the government alone.

“This gesture would go a long way to encourage others to support the government in the fight against the pandemic. On our part as a government, we have been very proactive in the fight against the pandemic and everybody, including the young ones know that we have tried to combat the menace.

“All the cases we have so far are imported cases. We don’t have community transmission and we don’t pray for it. As you all aware, our administration had demonstrated strong conviction to revitalise the health sector. We had prepared ourselves against any eventuality despite the fact that we didn’t have any knowledge that such disease will come.

“It was because of our proactive efforts that we were able to manage the pandemic to some larger extent. So, we thank you and we want you to continue to support the government. Your donation is highly appreciated,” Oyetola remarked.

Presenting the N2million cheque, the national president of the alumni association, Professor Michael Olufisayo Ologunde, lauded the administration of Governor Oyetola for taking the bull by the horn in containing the spread of the virus in the state.

Ologunde, who is the Vice-Chancellor of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, said the alumni members were motivated to support the state having realised the huge investment the state had made to revamp the health sector in general and to contain the spread of Coronavirus in particular.

“We are here as members of alumni association of Osogbo Grammar School to salute you and congratulate you on the efforts you are making to combat COVID-19.

“Your timely intervention on this pandemic is applaudable and commendable. It is a known fact that government alone can not provide the financial details to combat COVID-19 since it is not captured in the financial budget, hence the need for individual and corporate support,” Ologunde stated.