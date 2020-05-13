COVID-19: Tambuwal’s aide appeals for FG support in Sokoto

A senior special assistant to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, has called on the Federal Government to give technical support to the governor so as to tackle the menace of COVID-19 in the state effectively.

Dingyadi who is also a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state says the governor is taking all necessary and timely measures in order to protect citizens of the state and other residents from the challenges of COVID-19 as well as the development of the state’s economic activities.

He said, “We call on the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to complement the efforts of the state government by coming to the aid of our amiable governor in providing full technical & logistics support in order for him and the State Task Force committee under Hon DR Ali Inname to succeed on this onerous task of fight against the COVID-19.

Malam Yusuf Dingyadi, stated this after an engagement with people on creating the right information and sanitisation campaign tour of House-to-House Mobilisation Forum’s tour about COVID-19 and importance of social distance in the society.

The group is set to distribute about 5000 free cloths face masks, 300 hand sanitizers and handbill targeting over 5000 households of people living around border areas in the state within 2 weeks’ time.

He described the measures taken so far by the state government as good for the safety and well-being of the state to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He said, “We urge His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to look at our plights, being among other states that need his attention of providing logistics & technical assistance urgently to successfully fight this COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the greatest challenges facing us is sharing border with Niger Republic and we are gatekeepers of almost millions of Nigerians and other foreigners coming in freely through the western part of African countries that include Libya, Burkina Faso and others that alone can be a great risk of increase of COVID-19.

“With the recent inauguration of COVID-19 Response Volunteers team of 3000 members, His Excellency Governor Tambuwal has indicated the state government’s seriousness of taking drastic measures toward fighting COVID-19 virus, we hope National Centre for Disease Control and Federal government will give the state all the supports needed.

“The Federal Government’s support and intervention in the enforcement of border patrol in our borders will be a great service to us; our borders are porous where anyone can cross into the country freely.

“There is need of serious measures from the PTF, NCDC and other agencies in checking of foreigners coming to Nigeria through Niger Republic on their medical status or quarantined them so as to control the spread of COVID-19 among our people.

“Endangering our people by leaving our porous borders unattended without medical measures or facilities is creating fear to the survival of our citizens, especially those living around border areas” he added.

He further explained that Governor Tambuwal will not relent in his continue efforts of ensuring that people of the state are given all the needed attention and care to successfully fight against the menace of COVID-19.

“Our governor does not want people to suffer, hence he always finds time to discuss and seek opinions of other stakeholders’ in the state for their views on any particular decisions to be taken. They include religious and community leaders in the state.

“Therefore, people are called to continue with prayers for Almighty God’s intervention against this pandemic and other challenges facing our state and country in general, They should also observe and adhere strictly to the protocol and principle of protection, maintaining of social distances, wearing of mask and stay home advice given by the medical experts” he explained.

