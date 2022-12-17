We are not aware of court convicting CP Echeng Echeng ―Anambra Police Command

Anambra State Police Command has stated that they are not aware of any court in Nigeria sentencing the State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng, Echeng to the correctional centre.

Reacting to the report that Delta State High Court has sentenced the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Echeng, Echeng and Kingsley Umeh to prison over their refusal to comply with the order of the court to release a Kidnapped child to his parents, the State Command’s spokesman DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said they are not aware of such judgement

The reaction was contained in a statement made available to journalists, in Awka, on Saturday,

The Statement read; “The Anambra State Police Command wishes to state emphatically that the Command is not aware and is yet to receive any order committing the Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command to a Correctional Center.

Therefore, the Command is constrained to make further comments please” he said.

Recalled that there are trending reports that Delta State High Court presided over by Hon. Justice C.O Emifoniye had convicted the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Echeng, Echeng and sent him to prison over refusal to obey court order.

Pastor Henry Osah had

in a suit No: HCO/44/2021 dragged the Commissioner of Police Anambra State Echeng Echeng to Delta High court, before Hon. Justice C.O Emifoniye .

He had urged the court to order the Anambra State Police Command to free his kidnapped child who was found in an orphanage home in Anambra State.

Delivering the judgment on Wednesday, December 2022, Justice C.O Emifoniye ordered the Inspector General Of Police to arrest the Anambra State Commissioner of Police and Inspector Kingsley Umeh and transport them from Anambra State to the Kwale Prisons, Delta State within one week.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





We are not aware of court convicting CP Echeng Echeng ―Anambra Police Command