APC to Buhari: You have steered Nigerian ship to safe harbour

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

A statement issued on Saturday and signed by APC National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, described President Buhari as a true Patriot, “a man of destiny, who has steered the ship of state, courageously and sagaciously, from rough tides to safe harbour.”

The APC publicity scribe further declared that Buhari “remains a source of great inspiration to many Nigerians, as a model of discipline, integrity, resilience and patriotism.”

The statement read in part:” The All Progressives Congress (APC) felicitates with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), on the auspicious occasion of his 80th birthday.

“We heartily join millions of Nigerians – at home and in the Diaspora – in celebrating a man of destiny, who has steered the ship of state, courageously and sagaciously, from rough tides to safe harbour.

“No doubt, President Muhammadu Buhari’s sojourn on planet earth has been most fulfilling and impactful. He remains a source of great inspiration to many Nigerians, as a model of discipline, integrity, resilience and patriotism.

“As the leader of our great Party, President Buhari personifies the progressive ideals for which the Party is unique and incomparable, and continues to offer visionary leadership as we build a more vibrant future for all Nigerians.

“On behalf of all stakeholders of our great party, we pray for long life and excellent health for our dear President as he leads our country and Party to even greater heights.

“Congratulations, Mr President.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





APC to Buhari: You have steered Nigerian ship to safe harbour