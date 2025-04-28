We are not after businesses, but... — FCCPC

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has stated that its focus is not to target businesses but to serve as a bridge between Nigerian consumers and their service providers.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Mr Tunji Bello, gave this assurance on Monday at the Electricity Consumer Forum, held in conjunction with the Sango/Ota Area Community Development Committee (SACDAC) in Sango Ota, Ogun State.

Bello, who was represented by Mrs Bridget Etim from the Commission’s Ibadan Zonal Office, stated that the three-day event would provide electricity consumers in the area with an opportunity to gain clarity on their rights and responsibilities. The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) would also be present to address grievances on the spot.

He emphasised the importance of such a forum, noting that electricity is not merely a commodity but a vital service that sustains livelihoods, businesses, and progress.

The FCCPC head expressed regret that, despite its significance, the electricity sector continues to grapple with persistent challenges, including insufficient metering, billing inaccuracies, and infrastructure issues, all of which require urgent and collaborative resolution.

“This event, therefore, presents a non-adversarial forum for dialogue. It aligns with our core mandate to ensure that consumer protection is practical, accessible, and responsive.

“At the heart of the FCCPC’s interventions is the recognition that electricity consumers are entitled to fairness, transparency, and accountability. We are guided by our commitment under the FCCPA to inform and educate consumers about their rights, facilitate complaint resolution and redress, and encourage fair trade practices among service providers, among other objectives.”

Expressing appreciation to the FCCPC for facilitating the forum, the Zonal Head of IBEDC, Ogun Region, Engr Abdulrazak Jimoh, assured that the platform would be utilised judiciously to resolve outstanding issues between the company and its customers in the area.

“Today’s programme is very crucial. We believe nobody knows everything, and no problem is without a solution. We are going to sort out whatever issues exist here. And we believe that, with everyone’s cooperation, they will be resolved,” he stated.

Engr Jimoh also explained that the company would use the event to educate customers about misconceptions regarding its operations, ensuring both parties are aligned.

He clarified that IBEDC does not refund customers who invest in its facilities because guidelines are not always adhered to when such investments are undertaken.

“For instance, people often complain that they do not receive refunds for investments such as purchasing transformers, poles, and even meters on their own.

“The challenge is that, although investments in the company’s facilities are recoverable, such recovery can only be processed when investment procedures are properly followed,” he stated.

To address this issue, he added that the company has now assumed full responsibility for transformer repairs and replacements.

“And while there are challenges to contend with, we are making progress,” he added.

Speaking at the event, the Zonal CDC Chairman of Ado Odo Ota Community, Prince Olatunji Onaolapo, described the forum as a ‘huge relief’ for him and other committee members.

“Discussions about electricity issues have always dominated our meetings, taking the lion’s share of our time. It is a significant concern that seems to have defied solutions. We are confident that today’s event will provide resolutions to some of the electricity challenges facing the people here,” he stated.

