FIRS to banks: Close all unauthorised tax collection accounts now

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has directed banks to immediately identify and shut down any unauthorised tax and levy collection accounts not integrated with its TaxPro Max platform.

The directive, announced through a public notice titled Directive to Close Unauthorised FIRS Tax Collection Accounts, was signed by FIRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, and released to the media by his Special Adviser on Media, Dare Adekanmbi.

The TaxPro Max platform, developed locally, streamlines various tax processes including taxpayer registration, filing, payment, and the issuance of tax clearance certificates.

According to the notice, the move is part of FIRS’s broader efforts to enhance transparency, improve efficiency in tax collection, and ensure uniformity and seamless reconciliation of payments.

“Effective immediately, all tax and levy collections on behalf of FIRS must be processed exclusively pursuant to an assessment raised on the TaxPro Max platform,” the statement read.

The FIRS further instructed all banks participating in its Collection, Remittance, and Reconciliation Scheme to comply with the new directive without delay.

“We count on your cooperation to ensure a smooth transition to this centralised system, thereby contributing to a more transparent and efficient tax collection process,” the statement added.

The service also urged taxpayers and other stakeholders seeking clarifications or assistance to contact its Revenue Accounting and Refund Department (RAAD).

