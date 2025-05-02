IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

Brothers and sisters on pilgrimage should be made aware of critical spiritual exercises that are core to Hajj and Umrah. There are three ways of performing Hajj, namely, Hajj at-Tamattu (interrupted), Hajj al-Qiran (combined), and Hajj al-Ifrad (single).

Hajj at-Tamattu involves entering into ihram for the Umrah during the months of Hajj (i.e. from the first of the month of Shawwal to the break of dawn on the 10th day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah), and taking off ihram after performing Umrah. Later, one takes ihram again for the Hajj from Mecca, or anywhere near the city of Mecca, on the eighth day of Dhul-Hijjah during the same year in which the Umrah was performed.

Hajj al-Qiran denotes entering into ihram for the Umrah and the Hajj at the same time during the months of Hajj without taking off the ihram until the Day of Sacrifice (the tenth day of Dhul-Hijjah), or first entering into ihram for Umrah during the months of Hajj. The pilgrim makes his/her intention of ihram for the Hajj before beginning the tawaf of the Umrah.

Hajj al-Ifrad signifies making ihram from the prescribed station of ihram (al-Miqat), or from the pilgrim’s home, if located between Mecca and the miqat, or from Mecca if the pilgrim resides there. The pilgrim remains in ihram up until the Day of Sacrifice if a sacrificial animal has been brought. In case one has not brought an animal for sacrifice, he is permitted to come out of ihram after performing the Umrah. With this, the pilgrim becomes one performing the Hajj of Tamattu. The pilgrim makes the tawaf around the Ka’aba and performs the act of running between Safa and Marwa (i.e. Sa’y). The pilgrim should cut some of his hair and come out of ihram, putting on regular clothing. He is also permitted to resume his normal state. This is the Sunnah of the Prophet (SAW), prescribed for those who entered into ihram for the Hajj without bringing sacrificial animals. The same Sunnah applies to a pilgrim performing the Hajj of Qiran.

On Umrah proper, as the pilgrim gets to the prescribed station (miqat), the Sunnah is that he cleans himself simply by washing the whole of his body. He should apply some perfume on his body—but not to the garments or ihram—and he should then put on the two-loin cloth and a shawl (izar and rida), which should preferably be of white cloth. As for a female pilgrim, she may wear any clothes she likes, so long as those clothes do not display her adornments, nor make her resemble men, or resemble the clothing of disbelieving women. The intention to perform Umrah should be pronounced by saying: “Labbayka Umrah” (“I answer your call with Umrah”). Then the talbiyah comes next:

Labbayk Allahuma labbayk

Labbayk la shareeka laka labbayk

Innal hamda wan ni’mata laka wal mulk

La shareeka lak

“Here I am at Your service, O Allah, here I am.

Here I am. There is no partner to You.

Here I am.

Truly, the praise and favour are Yours, and the dominion.

There is no partner to You.”

Male pilgrims should utter this exaltation aloud, while female pilgrims should say the exaltation silently. Pilgrims should repeat this talbiyah frequently and engage in the praise of Allah and in supplications for forgiveness.

In Mecca, pilgrims make the circumambulation (tawaf) of the Ka’aba, beginning at the Black Stone with takbeer (utterance of Allahu Akbar), and ending each circumambulation at the same point. While making tawaf, pilgrims should invoke Allah (SWT) profusely and make supplications to Him in any words of exaltation the pilgrims may wish, as long as they are acceptable in the Shari’ah. The Sunnah of the Prophet (SAW) requires pilgrims, upon reaching the point between the Yamani corner (Ruknul Yamani) and the Black Stone in each circumambulation of the Ka’aba, to utter:

“Rabbana atina fid dunya hasanatan wa fil akhirati hasanatan wa qina ‘adhabannar”

“O Allah, give us good reward in this world and good reward in the Hereafter, and save us from the torment of the Fire.”

Upon completing the seventh circumambulation, the pilgrims should observe two raka’ats of prayer behind Maqaam Ibraheem (the Station of Ibraheem).

However, it should not be misconceived that the two raka’ats must always be observed at a point extremely close to Maqaam Ibraheem. Pilgrims may perform these prayers at any point a little farther from Maqaam Ibraheem—indeed, even at any other place within the Sacred Mosque. The Sunnah demands male pilgrims to expose their right shoulders during these seven circumambulations. This is done by placing the middle of the upper garment of the ihram underneath the right arm, and the two ends over the left shoulder. It is equally a Sunnah of the Prophet (SAW) for pilgrims to walk in quick and short paces (raml) during the first three circuits of the tawaf.

Next, pilgrims move to the Mount of Safa and climb it. They should recite the verse in the Qur’an that translates as:

“Surely, the Safa and Marwa are among the Symbols of Allah. So, he who performs the Hajj to the House of Allah or the Umrah, it is no sin on him to make the walk between them. And whoever does good voluntarily, then certainly Allah is Thankful, All-Knowing.”

Then the pilgrims face the Ka’aba, begin to exalt Allah (SWT), raising their hands in the way a Muslim does while making du’a. They should proclaim the takbeer (Allahu Akbar) thrice, and make supplication to Allah (SWT), as it is Sunnah to say:

La ilaha illallah, wahdahu la shareeka lah. Lahul mulk wa lahul hamd, wa huwa ‘ala kulli shay’in qadeer.

La ilaha illallah wahdahu, anjaza wa’dah, wa nasara ‘abdah, wa hazamal ahzaaba wahdah.

“There is no god worthy of worship except Allah, the One without a partner. His is the dominion and His is the praise, and He has power over everything.”

“There is no god worthy of worship except Allah, alone. He fulfilled His promise, supported His slave, and defeated the parties (of the unbelievers) alone.”

Pilgrims should endeavour to utter this supplication thrice, though there is no harm in reciting it fewer times.