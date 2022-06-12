Wavy releases ‘Wavy Movement’ EP

Fast-rising music sensation, Ogunlola Damilola Samuel, popularly known as Wavy, is one of the finest Afrobeats singers who has been disturbing the underground music scene recently.

For him, he has a clear goal and he seems not to relent on achieving his set goals. A confirmation of that is his recent body of work which he titled ‘Wavy Movement’.

The body of work, which consists of seven tracks, features the talented singer and producer, fondly called Smoothkiss, in a song named ‘Steady’. Other melodious tracks in the fantastic collection of songs are Huzzle, All the way, Get Up, That’s Me and Baby.

However, since the release of the Extended Play, it has enjoyed massive airplay and multiple streams on different music streaming platforms around the globe.

Wavy, while expressing his thoughts about the project, said he was optimistic that the EP would continue to do well, noting that he had put in so much effort to ensure he gives his fans the best collection of sounds.

“It’s a wavy movement, and all my fans will be carried along. I did it for them and I have put in enough work to make sure something nice comes to the table. I believe the song will continue to do well on streaming platforms.”





