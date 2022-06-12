End rhetorics, take concrete actions to guarantee credible polls, PDP tells Buhari

Following the latest assurances on the conduct of elections in the country given by President Muhammadu Buhari in his Democracy Day broadcast, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told him to rise beyond rhetorics and take concrete actions to guarantee free, fair and credible polls.

This is contained in the main opposition party’s message to commemorate the occasion issued Sunday by Hon Debo Ologunagba, its National Publicity Secretary.

It demanded that President Buhari should take steps to check the use of security agencies and thugs to suppress voters in addition to guaranteeing that only votes cast at the polling units are transmitted and declared.

The party urged Nigerians to use the occasion to reaffirm their determination to “vote out the anti-democratic, inhumane, lawless and rudderless All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections.”

It reminded President Buhari that “Nigerians are now, more than ever before, determined to fully entrench the democratic demands of credible elections, which is at the core of the Democracy Day celebration.”

According to the PDP, “June 12 embodies the struggle by Nigerians against corrupt, suppressive and dictatorial forces; against lawless, insensitive, anti-people and terrorism-promoting regime, against injustice, high-handedness, recklessness and incurable impunity, all which the APC has come to represent.

“It is unpardonable that the APC administration has arrogantly continued to violate and trample on the substance, value and quintessence of June 12 Democracy Day; the democratic principles of Constitutional Order, freedom, justice, fairness and equity as well as the much-desired national cohesion and tolerance which Chief MKO Abiola personified and died for.”

The party cautioned the APC to stop testing the will of Nigerians with “its continued abuse of process, violation of human rights, nepotism, electoral manipulations, stifling of freedom of speech, promotion of violence; the very pattern of the dark era of military dictatorship in our country, which Chief MKO Abiola fought against.”

“President Buhari by now should know that Nigerians have rejected his party, the APC and that the outcome of the 2023 general elections must not speak otherwise,” it said.

The PDP urged all leaders across the country to reflect on the essence of June 12 in all their activities so as to build a nation guided by the democratic principles of the Rule of Law, mutual respect and unity of purpose.

