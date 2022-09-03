Walking and increased life span

I want to know if it is true that walking in the elderly increases one’s life span? Thanks.

Emeka (by SMS)

Aging is usually accompanied by reduced physical activity and increased sedentary behaviour. Unfortunately, this reduced physical activity is associated with decreased life expectancy. However, it has been confirmed that adults aged 85 years and older who logged an hour or more of walking each week had a 40% reduced risk of all-cause mortality compared with less active peers.

Promoting walking may be a simple way to help older adults avoid inactivity and encourage an active lifestyle for all-cause and cardiovascular mortality risk reduction, For adults of any age, current guidelines recommend about 30 minutes of a brisk walk three times a week.

