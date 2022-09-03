Is this diabetes?

Although I don’t suffer from the well -known tell -tale signs of diabetes such as frequent urination and extreme thirst,I still feel weak and tired as if I have Diabetes. Kindly let me know if there are other important signs of the ailment.

Smollet (by SMS)

Diabetes Mellitus is a common condition where your body loses its ability to use up glucose in the blood, also known as blood sugar. There are a number of symptoms that can accompany type 2 diabetes — and many of them start to show up early. As you rightly mentioned, the most common early signs of type 2 diabetes are frequent urination, extreme thirst. Other symptoms that may alert you to this disease include; Increased hunger, Nerve pain or numbness, Slow healing of wounds and Blurred vision. If you have any of the above, it is advisable to see your doctor for a proper check- up.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE