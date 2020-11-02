WAEC withholds 215,149 of results as 65% pass school-based SSSCE exam

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), on Monday, in Lagos, released the school-based West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) results for this year, with 65.24 per cent of candidates with pass marks in mandatory subjects.

A total of 1,538,445 candidates sat for the examination, out of which 1,003,668 (representing 65.24%) obtained credits and above in at least five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

It was 1,020,519 (representing 64.18%) and 923,486 (representing 49.98%) of candidates who sat the same examination in 2019 and the year before it that had a similar result, indicating a marginal improvement in the last three years.

The Head of National Office, WAEC Nigeria, Mr Patrick Areghan, announced the release of the results at a media conference at Yaba headquarters office of the examination body.

He said the results of 215,149 (representing 13.98%) of the total number of candidates who sat the exam are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of exam malpractice and their cases are being investigated to determine if to eventually release or cancel.

Giving a further breakdown, Areghan disclosed that a total of 4,280 candidates with varying degrees of special needs registered for the exam, out of which 230 are visually impaired and 745 had impaired hearing.

This school-based exam however was shifted twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and globally and millions of admission seekers are hoping on the results to secure admission into higher institutions this year.

Areghan, however, said candidates could now start checking their results on the council’s website, given at www.waecdirect.org.

