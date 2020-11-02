EFCC grills Ex-FIRS chairman, Tunde Fowler, over tax fraud allegation

The immediate past chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Babatunde Fowler, is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Tribune Online gathered that Fowler was invited by the anti-corruption commission over an ongoing investigation and he honoured the invitation on Monday and is being currently being questioned.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed to Tribune Online that Fowler was with the commission, adding that “He was invited and he honoured the invited.”

Uwujaren said Fowler was invited over an ongoing investigation involving him but did not give details.

Tribune Online, however, gathered from a source in the commission that the former FIRS boss was invited over a petition written by the lawyer to a former Managing Director of Alpha Beta Consulting, a tax firm, Dapo Apara, on certain tax infraction running into over N100 billion.

