The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has appointed a new Head of the National Office for Nigeria, Dr Amos Dangut.

He was, until now, the Deputy Registrar/HNO’s Office and succeeded Mr Patrick Areghan, whose tenure ended on October 1.

Dangut, 56, from Bokkos Local Government, Plateau State, had a bachelor’s degree in Animal Production and a Master of Science in Animal Science from the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State and the University of Ibadan in 1991 and 1994, respectively.

He had a doctorate degree from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, in 2017 and a Master of Education (Administration and Planning) in 2020 from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Dangut joined the services of WAEC as an Assistant Registrar (AR) II in 1998.

He rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Registrar in April 2018.

He served as an Assistant Registrar/Subject Officer, Test Development Division, WAEC, Lagos (July 1998 – January 2005); Senior Assistant Registrar/Head of Examinations Security and Deputy to the Branch Controller, Uyo Branch Office (January 2005 –January 2008); Senior Assistant Registrar/Head of Examinations Security and Deputy to the Branch Controller, Bauchi Branch Office (January 2008 – December 2011); Senior Assistant Registrar/Branch Controller, Yola Branch office (December 2011–January 2019); Deputy Registrar/Controller, Post Examinations Department (January, 2019 – October, 2020); Deputy Registrar/Zonal Coordinator, Ikeja Zonal Office.

He won the Nigeria Examinations Committee’s (NEC) commendation for transparent conduct of examination between 2000 and 2006, and he’s an active member of the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN) and the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), among others.

Dangut is married, and the union is blessed with children.





