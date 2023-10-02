Ahead of the November 29 and 30 dates for the burial of the longest-serving Monarch in Rivers State, Prof. T.J.T Princewill, a fifteen-member burial committee, was unveiled at the weekend in Buguma Asari Toru local government.

Prince Tonye Princewill, who incidentally is the only child of the late monarch, is the chairman of the Central Working Committee, which has Prof Victor Omuaru as secretary.

David T Briggs will serve as co-chairman in the team, which has Mrs Betsy Godwin Obaseki, Senator Seriake Dickson, Mujahid Dokubo Asari, and Senator Ipalibo Harry Banigo, amongst others, as members.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the inauguration, the regent of the Kalabari kingdom, Dr Charles Numbere Princewill, said he is expecting maximum commitment with a view to having a pan-Kalabari nation burial ceremony.

He said he was hopeful that the burial celebration would foster peace and unity amongst Kalabari people and Ijaws in general

In his remarks, the son of the late monarch and the chairman of the burial committee, Prince Prince William, said the burial would demonstrate unity and peace and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Kalabari kingdom.

Prince Will noted that it was a sad reality that the monarch’s exit was painful; he, however, said he took heart in the knowledge that the late King “lived a good life and left a legacy that will serve as a template for us to live.”

The co-chairman of the burial committee, Dr Briggs, said that he was looking forward to the responsibility and he expected the entire Kalabari nation to now participate fully with a view to having a befitting burial ceremony for the late Monarch.

He commended the work done so far and said it was very clear that the Kingdom was awake.

DB Kaladokubo, the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, assured that he would ensure that the Christians in Rivers State turn out to honour a truly deserving King.

