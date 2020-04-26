WAEC did not cancel 2020 April/May SSCE, says management

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has refuted a social media report claiming that the organisation has cancelled it this year’s April/May West African Senior Secondary School Examination(WASSCE) which has been put on hold due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and globally, saying the report was totally a falsehood.

It also debunked as untrue the claim by the same social media platform which it did not name that the organisation had set to refund a sum of N22, 500 back to candidates who enrolled for the examination.

The Head of National Office, WAEC, Nigeria, Mr Patrick Areghan, refuted the claims in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday.

According to him, the said publication is a falsehood and deceitful as it is nothing but the handiwork of mischief makers who are out to defraud innocent and unsuspecting candidates and their parents and guardians.

ALSO READ: Fear grips Kano metropolis residents as more deaths occur

“So, this piece of news is certainly not from WAEC as it falls short of the council’s style, language and factual details,” he said.

Stating further, Areghan explained that the 2020 school-based WASSCE was originally scheduled to start in Nigeria on April 6 and not April 15, as quoted by the authors of the fake news and that the examination fee is N13,950 only and not N22,500 as also quoted in the report and therefore not in any way reasonable to refund candidates an amount higher than what they had paid to register for the exam.

While re-emphasising that WAEC as an examining body in the sub-region did not cancel but only announced since March 20, the postponement of the exam until normalcy is restored, the HNO reassured all registered candidates, schools and other stakeholders that once the situation returns to normal, the council would come up with a new international timetable for the conduct of the exam.

He, therefore, urged candidates to disregard the said publication and concentrate on their adequate preparation for the examination.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Coronavirus: Worldwide Death Toll Climbs To 200,000

More than 200,000 people worldwide have now died with the coronavirus, figures from Johns Hopkins University show. There are more than 2.8 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to the tally. It comes after the number of fatalities in the US passed 50,000, as Americans endure the world’s deadliest outbreak… Read full story

COVID-19: Area Boys Demand ‘Settlement’ Before Evacuation Of Suspected Coronavirus Patients

RESIDENTS of Willoughby Street, Okobaba, a thickly populated slum community located in the Ebute-Metta (East) axis of Lagos State were relieved with the sight of a siren-blaring ambulance from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which was in their community to fetch three suspected coronavirus patients for treatment… Read full story

Court Orders Ex-Elizade University VC To Refund $1.75 Million

Justice Yemi Fasanmi, Ondo State High Court, Igbara-Oke division, on Wednesday, ordered the erstwhile vice-chancellor of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Professor Adekunle Oloyede, to refund the sum of $1.75 million to the university… Read full story

Hang Abba Kyari On The Crucifix Or Beatify Him?

LAST week, conversations on the kind of man and the type of life lived by Malam Abba Kyari, late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari – especially in the last five years or so of his life – almost deposed the narratives of the tragic coronavirus war Nigerians are fighting. Lest I forget, I apologize for my last… Read full story

ECA And Nigeria’s Drunken Sailors

KING Pharaoh slept one night and had too troubling dreams. He first saw seven plump cows by the Nile and another seven lean cows came and ate the plump ones. He woke up only to sleep and saw another seven good looking ears which another set of seven ugly ears came to devour… Read full story

COVID-19: Cleric Cautions FG Against Further Extension Of Lockdown

Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, General Overseer of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church with headquarters in Oke-Afa has advised the Federal Government on the need to relax the ongoing lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja so as to prevent revolt by Nigerians… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE