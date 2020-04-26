COVID-19: Cleric cautions FG against further extension of lockdown

Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, General Overseer of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church with headquarters in Oke-Afa has advised the Federal Government on the need to relax the ongoing lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja so as to prevent revolt by Nigerians.

He explained that the lockdown has brought about a lot of hardship on residents of the country, urging government to extend palliatives to residents, “so as to prevent people dying of hunger in the land,”

Speaking to newsmen recently when he provided palliatives to hundreds of people in need at his residence in Ikere-Ekiti through some leaders of his church, the cleric who spoke through his media assistant, Kehinde Balogun, said he has over 10,000 fulfilled prophecies and he intends to publish a compilation of these prophecies in two months time.

According to him, “There is already too much anger in the land, and so, the government should not allow the lockdown beyond April 27. If the government fails to do this, the people will revolt. There will be protests and deviance by the people so we urge the government to be very conscious of this.”

Speaking on the effect of the pandemic on the country, the cleric added, “Our economy will be terribly​ battered and Nigerians may suffer seriously. This Covid-19 will not go either today or tomorrow. If care is not taken it may extend till next year. More prominent people will still die of the virus, but God may still avert these imminent calamities if our governments urgently take certain steps. One is to relax the ongoing lockdown to 6pm to 7am. Number two is to allow our churches to hold services, praise and pray to God but under the strict adherence to measures put in place by the World Health Organisation (WHO).​

“Three, our rich men should stop donating monies directly into the coffers of government. They should give directly to the people, although, such exercise should be supervised by government agencies. Giving money to government directly will lead to a situation where such monies will be in the hands of a few individuals who will divert the money for their personal use.

“Funds being donated by Nigerian philanthropists and other organizations should be used for sustaining Nigerians in the face of the raging pandemic and the imminent economic depression. Government should also provide massive employment through huge investment in agriculture, they should hugely encourage local production and discourage importation. The government must urgently and sincerely equip our hospitals with state of the health facilities and more importantly, government must allow churches to gather in few numbers and pray.”

