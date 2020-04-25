Court orders ex-Elizade University VC to refund $1.75 million

Justice Yemi Fasanmi, Ondo State High Court, Igbara-Oke division, on Wednesday, ordered the erstwhile vice-chancellor of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Professor Adekunle Oloyede, to refund the sum of $1.75 million to the university.

In a suit number HIGB/04/2017 between Elizade University and Professor Adekunle Oloyede and three other defendants, Elizade University had approached the court for the recovery of $1.75 million from the erstwhile vice-chancellor, being the amount transferred to him and his partners’ accounts in Australia for the construction of a 500-bed panel technology hostel in the university prior to his engagement as the university’s vice chancellor.

Professor Oloyede, who was later appointed as the university’s vice-chancellor, had his appointment terminated early 2017 on allegations of failure to execute the 500-bed hostel contract, among others.

According to a statement by the public relations officer of the Elizade University, Mr Seyi Ogungbenro, between March 2019 when the court processes were served on them, and 6th November, 2019, Oloyede and his partners failed to file their defence to the action after several adjournments at the instance of his lawyers.

The development prompted the counsel to the Elizade University to apply to the court for judgment in default of defence and for failure of the erstwhile vice chancellor to participate in pre-trial conference.

By its ruling of 6th November, 2019, the court ordered Oloyede and his Australian partners to refund the sum of $1.750 million to the university as money received for failure of consideration.

Counsel for Oloyede and his partners then applied to the court to set aside the ruling, but Justice Fasanmi, in his ruling on Wednesday, struck out the applications “for being too spurious, watery and lacking in substance” and confirmed the earlier order of 6th November.

Britain Injects Two Persons As COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Begins

The first human trial in Europe of a coronavirus vaccine has begun in Oxford, Britain. Two volunteers were injected, the first of more than 800 people recruited for the study… Read full story

COVID-19: South-West Governors Shift Enforcement Date For Use Of Face Mask ToMay 1

Ondo State government on Thursday said governors of the South-West states had extended the deadline for the compulsory use of face masks by one week… Read full story

COVID-19: Bauchi Bans Almajiri System, Commercial Motorcycles, Suspends Ramadan Tafsir, Congregational Prayers

Bauchi State government has joined other states by banning the Almajiri system across the state just as it also placed a ban on the operation of commercial motorcycle popularly called Achaba… Read full story

We Have Reports That Some COVID-19 Patients In Abuja Now Treat Themselves At Home, Says FCT Minister

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello, has disclosed that the FCT authorities have got reports that some people who are suspected to be positive for coronavirus now treat themselves at home instead of going to isolation centres.,. Read full story

EDITORIAL: NASS’ Verdict On SIP

RECENTLY, the leadership of the National Assembly faulted the manner in which the Social Investment Programme (SIP) of the Federal Government was being implemented. Speaking in Abuja during a meeting with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, a… Read full story

WHO Alerts On Cyber Attacks, Calls For Vigilance

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it has seen a dramatic increase in the number of cyber attacks directed at its staff members and email scams targeting at the public since the start of COVID-19 pandemic… Read

UN Agency Calls For $1 Trn Developing World Debt Write-Off

The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Thursday that around one trillion dollars of debt owed by developing countries would be cancelled under a proposed global deal… Read full story

COVID-19: Between Lockdown, Hunger And Insecurity

As at April 22, 2020, 873 COVID-19 cases had been recorded in 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). 197 persons had been discharged, while 28 deaths had been recorded. Lagos currently has the highest figure of confirmed cases with 504 patients, FCT has 119 patients, while Kano has 73 patients… Read full story

How Coronavirus Has Changed Ramadan For Muslims This Year

TODAY (Friday) marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan for many Muslims. But with so many places of worship closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the holiday will be a bit different this year… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE