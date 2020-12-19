Vydah debuts with ‘Insanity’, ‘MI Corazon’

Fast-rising Nigerian musician, Essi Morrison, popularly known as Vydah has released two singles entitled, ‘Insanity, MI Corazon’, to announce his presence on the Nigerian music scene.

According to the the 25-year-old Afro-pop music artiste, who was born and raised in Ughelli, Delta State, he is fully kitted up with music arsenal to take the highly competitive Nigerian music industry by storm.

“I’m fully prepared to take the Nigerian music industry by storm with my unique kind og Afro-pop music like never seen before. I’m not in competition with anyone, I’m just here to give my fans and lovers of good music exactly what they love, good music, ” he said.

Vydah started his journey as a musician in the church, playing the drums. Recording music was just a thing that he did for fun, until he performed an unreleased song sometime in 2019. That experience inspired him to pursue a music career.

His musical style is heavily draped in R&B, with his main inspiration as Crayon, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage.

