I am a 20 -year old sportsman. I have been itching between my toes for some time now and will appreciate it if you can kindly let me know how to treat and also prevent future occurrences.

Innocent (by SMS)

The itching between your toes is most likely due to some form of chronic fungal infection. The condition is known in medical parlance as ‘Athlete’s Foot’. The following tips can help you ease the symptoms of athlete’s foot or avoid a recurrence: Keep your feet dry, especially between your toes, Change socks regularly, Wear light, well-ventilated shoes, Alternate pairs of shoes, Try not to scratch the rash and don’t share shoes. In addition, you can treat your feet through the application of antifungal creams and powders which can be purchased across the counter in a good Pharmacy. In severe cases, your doctor can prescribe some oral antifungal tablets for you.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

Why People Fail To Prepare And Fail In Life

The life of Meriwether Lewis shows a truth about preparation: spectacular achievement comes from unspectacular preparation…