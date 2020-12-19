There are divine purposes for wounds in our lives —Adedokun tells students

The Head of Accountancy Department, The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, Oyo State, Mrs Yemisi Adedokun, recently charged the graduating students of Sharon Rose Schools and College, Gedu-Estate, Ago Road, Saki, to get wisdom of God and apply it rightly as they move on in life.

She said this during the 17th Valedictory Service of the school which took place in the school’s premises. Speaking on the topic “Transforming our wounds to wisdom in an unusual time like this,” Adedokun told the graduating students that wounds are for the living souls. “When we are wounded, we often ask the question ‘why me Lord? However, there are divine purposes for those wounds in our lives if they are not caused by our own mistakes or ignorance.” We, therefore, need right tool, wisdom to handle wounds in order not get submerged in the trauma.

She classified wisdom into two, human and Godly with reference to (Piper 2018) which states that the greatest human wisdom is the ‘factual knowledge and the situational insight and the necessary resolve that have the greatest likelihood of success in achieving the intended righteous goal while goldly wisdom (divine wisdom) is the perfect factual knowledge and perfect situational insight and the omnipotent resolve that together will succeed in achieving his intended righteous goals.” So no matter what type of wounds everyone have had, it could be transformed into wisdom.

Adedokun mentioned about twelve ways to turn wound to wisdom. Some of the ways are to: Admit to your emotional pain in order to deal with and heal; view every challenge as an educational assignment; keep calm and focus on the positive; consciously nurture inner hope; pay less attention to other people’s opinion of you; embrace the new stronger version of you among others.

In her speech, the principal of the school, Mrs Teniola Oluwasola, acknowledge the mercy and grace of God on the set of graduands which she tagged “wounded but glorified set” because they emerged from the wounds caused by the scourge of Ebola when they came into JSS 1and the novel Corona virus when they got to SSS 3 to finish strongly. “Despite being seemingly wounded by a global pandemic that brought the entire world to her knees, this set somehow managed to dig in and made a solid impact.”

Of note are some of the achievements recorded by the school among which are: 1st in Oyo State and 3rd in Nigeria respectively at the 2018 Junior Achievers Nigeria (J.A.N) competition, Interswitch Spark Mathematics Competition, 2018 and 2019 editions of Lead Camp for Outstanding Girls in Nigeria ,the greatest of all is that the best graduating student of the set, Adedigba Gbadeoluwa emerged as the student with the best WAEC result in Oyo State in 2020 WAECSSCE with a total 8 distinctions and one B, among others achievements of the school.

She appreciated the support of her husband and the proprietor of the school, Deacon Sam Oluwasola and prayed for more of God’s wisdom to pilot the affairs of the school. Parents and guardians were also thanked for trusting the management enough to their wards especially those who started from nursery class and prayed that God will reward their labour of love. The advisory board members, teaching and non-teaching staff, who through hard work have all brought the school to where it is today were all commended.

The chairman of the occasion, Pastor E.A. Ogundairo, also congratulated the graduands on the completion of secondary school education which he said is worthy of celebration as it serves as a spring board to tertiary education in Nigeria and also opens doors for opportunities for numerous opportunities in and outside the shores of the country.

He admonished the students to remember God in all they do and also take heed to all spiritual and moral teachings they have acquired while in secondary school. “Improve on the education that you have acquired within and outside the walls of this school. Keep the flag flying and be worthy representatives of this great college whether you are in or outside the country. God almighty will order your steps towards fulfilling your destiny to the glory of His name and to the benefit of mankind.” Ogundairo appreciated the unwavering standard in delivering quality education which has over the years produced sterling results of their students and also charged the management not to relent in investing quality education in their students, praying God to reward their labour of love.

The best graduating students,Adedigba Gbadeoluwa Moses who was the outgoing senior prefects, in his valedictory speech remarked that the journey towards becoming a great person is always a winding path but with the grace of God, one becomes successful. He therefore advised his mates which he called “the sparkling set,” to go out and possess grounds and also make indelible marks in their generation.

