Vote your conscience, Alo charges Christians

The planter of Christ Apostolic Church (Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain), Adamimogo Worldwide, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, has charged Christians to vote their conscience.

Alo made this known at the dedication of Adamimogo Jesus City located along Ibeju-Lekki Epe expressway, Lagos.

The commissioning of the prayer city coincided with the church’s annual event tagged, “Ojo Ayo 2022 Celebration”.

“Adamimogo Jesus City sits on a large expanse of land with an auditorium, hospital, school, administrative block, and guest houses, among other facilities,” he added.

According to him, Christians have the moral responsibility to vote based on their conscience and not on hatred or revenge on any candidate at all levels of governance.

He also warned that voting based on hatred, revenge, or religious sentiments will lead to an unpleasant situation for our country in the next four years.

“God told me that if the church votes out of revenge, Nigeria may be in another war in the next four years. The regret will be much more than what we are going through at the moment.

“Let us pray and don’t vote because of hatred. Vote as God has directed you. Don’t seek revenge against anyone. Whether Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa, and you are sure that the person can deliver the dividends of democracy for Nigerians, go ahead and vote for such a one,” he said.

“It is not now that the church will be talking about Muslim-Muslim tickets. Things have gone wrong from the onset. I don’t support voting along the religious line. Let us vote for our conscience. If we toe the path of Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Muslim, we may miss it. Let us vote our conscience and if it is the will of God, the person will emerge victorious,” he said.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation, Afolabi Imoukhuede, at the event also tasked Nigerians to have hope in the electoral process.

He said that Nigerians should get their PVCs and come out en mass to vote for the candidates of their choice, adding that, “Faith is personal and election and voting are the civil duties and responsibilities of everyone. The church must be apolitical.”